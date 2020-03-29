|
Jay Alden Sonneborn, Sr., 80, of Farmington, passed away on March 23, 2020 after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. Born July 24, 1939 to Fred and Myrtle Sonneborn in Chicago, Illinois, he was a graduate of Culver Military Academy in Indiana and Beloit College in Wisconsin. After a year of post graduate studies, he began a three-year commitment to the United States Army. His army career began in the Army Security Agency and then he was assigned to the Fort Sill Artillery School as a commissioned officer. Upon his honorable discharge in 1966, he embarked on a career in banking in the State of Connecticut spanning 35 years as a commercial loan officer. His work experience included Connecticut Bank and Trust, Colonial Bank, Centerbank and Farmington Savings Bank. Post retirement, he worked at Parsons Paint and Hardware in Unionville. He is a former member of the Connecticut Urban Land Institute, former Chairman of the research advisory committee of the UConn Center for Real Estate and was a member of the State of Connecticut Special Contaminated Properties Remediation Insurance Fund. For 18 years, he served as a hearing officer for the Town of Farmington and was a coach of the Avon Old Farms School Rifle Team. Jay Sonneborn, Sr. was a prominent member of the Connecticut and United States smallbore rifle competitive community. Jay had many local and regional championships to his credit, but his performance on the national level was truly impressive. Jay earned the Distinguished Smallbore Prone Rifle Award in 1982, a year after shooting a perfect 1600 in competition, a feat equivalent to a baseball pitcher throwing a no hitter. He later shot a 3200, a no hitter in baseball parlance, the only Connecticut marksman to ever have done so. He was a member of the 1994 US National Championship Any Sight Team. Individually, he won the US National Intermediate Senior Championship in 2001, and followed that with three US National Senior Metallic Sight Championships. Jay represented the US in international competition as a member of the US Dewar Trophy Team as a rifleman and the team's coach, and captain. In recognition of both his skill as a rifleman and contributions to the sport, he was inducted into the Connecticut Shooters' Hall of Fame in 2006. He contributed greatly to shooting's future as a junior team coach and was generous in sharing his insight and knowledge with any who might be interested in learning more about the sport and its history. He was most proud of his family and loved sharing in all their accomplishments. He leaves his wife of 56 years, Nancy Redman Sonneborn; daughters Kristin Adams of Simsbury, Sarah Noyes and husband Christopher of New York; his sister Caroline Andrus of Illinois; cousin Jacqueline Ludlum of California; eight grandchildren, Christopher, Kassandra, Kaitlin, Karli, Kody, Konner, Samuel and Jake; and a great-granddaughter Madison. He was predeceased by his son, Jay A. Sonneborn, Jr. in 2018. Due to the current isolation precautions regarding the Coronavirus, there will be no services or calling hours at this time. The family would like to have a celebration of Jay's life at a later date, to be determined. The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Avon Heath Center for their kind and compassionate care and Compassus Hospice for their most recent guidance and support. Donations in Jay's name may be made to The Parkinson's Center of Connecticut, 102 Pitkin Street, East Hartford, CT 06108. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020