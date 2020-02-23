Home

Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church (Please meet at the church)
42 Spring St.
Windsor Locks, CT
View Map

Jay F. Hoffman


1948 - 2020
Jay F. Hoffman Obituary
Jay F. Hoffman, 71, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Cheryl (Dawkins) Hoffman, entered into Eternal Rest on Friday, February 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with Frontotemporal dementia. He was born on February 26, 1948, the loving son to the late Ernest and Ida (Badstubner) Hoffman. Jay grew up in Broad Brook and spent a majority of his life in Granby. He graduated from E. Windsor High School, where he was the class president for all four years. He was an accomplished trumpet player and was chosen for all conference and all state bands. He attended Central Connecticut State University as an accounting major. Jay proudly served in the Army National Guard. Later, he worked as the Northeast Regional Distribution Manager at H.P. Hood Ice Cream Division. He then spent 26 years as a corporate accountant at Aetna. He was a life time member of the Broad Brook German Club and Broad Brook Angling Club. He was very active with the Simsbury Youth Hockey Association where he coached and served as the president for two years. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren, watching them play sports, taking them fishing and vacationing with them on Cape Cod. In addition to his wife of 45 years, Cheryl, Jay is survived by two children, William Hoffman and his wife, Catherine, of Beacon, NY, and Emily Vincent and her husband, Thomas, of Simsbury, CT; two brothers, Ernest Hoffman and his wife, Nancy, and Jeffrey Hoffman and his wife, Susan; and five beloved grandchildren, Will and Ben Vincent and Matilda, Ida, and Annabel Hoffman. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 4-7 at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT. A service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. To leave online condolences please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 23, 2020
