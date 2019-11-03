Home

Jayne P. Chesterton


1934 - 2019
Jayne P. Chesterton, "Nan" as she was known by family and loved ones, 85, of Vernon, beloved wife of 65 years to the late Allan B. Chesterton, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 with family at her side. Born on January 24, 1934 in Elwood, Indiana, as the daughter of the late Lewellyn and Nellie Padfield, Jayne was an adored great-grandmother, grandmother, mother, wife, and sister and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her son, Mark Chesterton Sr., twin-sister Jeanne Arehart, grandchildren Christopher A. Vazquez, Mark Chesterton Jr., Leah O'Neil, and Kyle Balfore, as well as a number of great-grandchildren. Jayne was an extraordinary homemaker, baker, and craftsperson. She most enjoyed spending time with neighbors, friends, and family along with her "family" from Royale Garden Estates in Bradenton, Florida. More recently, Jayne could often be found enjoying a game of checkers with her great-granddaughters. Jayne is predeceased by her sister Madonna Padfield, daughters, Lisa Balfore and Tamara Chesterton, and her late husband Allan. Funeral Services will be private, and it is the family's wish that memorial donations in Jayne's memory be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 (www.Tidewell.org) or for online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 3, 2019
