Jayne T. Welsh
1934 - 2020
Jayne T. Welsh, age 85, widow of Eugene H. Welsh of Tamaqua, PA, passed away peacefully on May 4th, 2020 with her children by her side. Jayne was born August 22nd, 1934 in Allentown, PA. Jayne and her family were longtime residents of East Hartford, CT. She was a devoted wife and mother, who cherished time spent with family. Her warm and caring nature, and cheerful personality, engendered the love and admiration of many who knew her. Jayne graduated as an R.N. from Sacred Heart University, and held nursing, supervisory, and directorate level positions at Manchester Hospital, the East Hartford Board of Education, and the McAuley Continuing Care Community. Jayne is survived, and will be dearly missed by, daughter Susan Aeschliman and her husband Sands Aeschliman, of Glastonbury, CT; daughter Cindy Welsh and her partner, Gerald Laraia, of Ellington, CT; son Jeffrey Welsh and his wife Sheryl Welsh, of Clinton, CT, and her many nieces and nephews residing in PA. Jayne's family would like to express their deep gratitude to Soraida Lopez, her dedicated caregiver for many years, and the staff of the Village at Buckland Court for their wonderful care and selfless dedication to Jayne over the last six years, and especially in her final days. There will be no funeral services at this time. Burial will be private. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave E Hartford CT 06108 are assisting the family with services. To sign the online guestbook go to www.NewkirkandWhitney.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.
1 entry
May 12, 2020
Sue, Cindy, and Jeff so sorry for your loss. I have many many great memories over the years that Ill never forget. Mom was a wonderful lady, Ill miss her. Love you Ma. xxoo
Deb Kizilski
Family
