Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
48 Cottage St
East Berlin, CT
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
48 Cottage St.
East Berlin, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Madore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean A. Madore


1917 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean A. Madore Obituary
Jean A. (Ronco-Ragazzi) Bonolo Madore, died peacefully on Feb 22, 2020 at 102 years old. She was born November 4, 1917 in Berlin and educated in New Britain schools. Jean retired after 24 years in the Communication Division of the CT State Police Department, a job she loved and performed with great pride. She was a parishioner of St Paul's Church in Kensington. She enjoyed family, old friends, Italian cooking, daily lunches at Bill's Restaurant, and the home she built in Berlin where she resided from 1944 to 2013. Jean's long life was well lived. Special thanks to friend and neighbor John Allison who helped her in so many ways. Much gratitude to the nurses and aides at Cassena Care for their loving attention to our Zia/Nonnie. Jean was predeceased by her husbands, Julius Bonolo and Bill Madore; and both her children, Paul Bonolo and Linda Brewster. She is survived by three grandchildren, Roxann Brewster, Debbie Iannone, and Jules Staples. She also has seven great-grandchildren, Tanya Ortiz (Juan), Taylor Foster, and Anthony Brewster (Joanne), Nicole, Brianna, Jaxson and Nathan Staples. In addition, she was blessed to have four great-great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Jayson Brewster, and Ella and Ethan Chapman. She is also survived by nephews Richard and Ronald Criscitello; niece Christine Murphy; and stepdaughter Bonnie Morin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 48 Cottage St., East Berlin, CT at 10 AM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects the half hour before at the church. Jean will be laid to rest, following the Mass, at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St. New Britain. To send a condolence to the family, please visit, www.FarrellFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -