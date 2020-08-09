Jean Adra Mitchell Hunter of Venice, FL. passed away on August 2, 2020 at the age of 94, after a brief illness. Born October 23, 1925 in Medford, MA., she was the daughter of Lawrence and Ruth Pullen Mitchell. She was a graduate of Medford High School and received her Associate of Science degree from Lasell Jr. College in 1945. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 49 years, C. Wilfred Hunter. She was also predeceased by her brother, William P. Mitchell and her sister, Marion (Betty) E. Mitchell. She was a resident of Venice, FL. for 12 years, formerly of Old Saybrook for 15 years. She also lived in Windsor, CT. for 19 years where she was actively involved with the Republican Town Committee and served as Town Treasurer. She was a delegate at the Republican National Convention when Barry Goldwater was nominated as the party's candidate for the Presidency in 1964. Additionally, she attended one of the many innagural balls in January of 1985 in Washington, DC when Ronald Reagan was sworn in as President of the United States. She was employed by the former Society for Savings bank in Windsor for 15 years before she retired. Prior to moving to CT. in 1962, she lived in Dundalk, MD. and worked at the Bethlehem Steel Co. As part of her duties there, she presented flowers to women christening a new ship at their launching, including Lady Bird Johnson. Jean had a great love of life! She enjoyed many activities and interests, including bridge, birds, knitting, reading, politics, music and was an avid sports fan. She was a long-time member of The First Church of Christ in Saybrook (Congregational) where she was active in the women's church crafter's circle. She was also a member of The Woman's Club of Old Saybrook. CT. In Venice. FL. she attended the Christ United Methodist Church. She is survived by her loving children, daughter Susan A. Boehm (Hunter) and husband David W. Boehm of Venice, FL., daughter Nancy E. Wakefield (Hunter) and her husband John F. Wakefield of Venice, FL. and son John M. Hunter and his wife Marietess Hunter of Ft. Worth, TX. She is also survived by her grandsons Stephen H. Boehm of Ft. Worth, TX., John (Jack) F. Wakefield, Jr. of Ellington, CT. and a greatgrandson, Logan A. Wakefield, also of Ellington. At this time, memorial service plans are indefinite. Burial in Old Saybrook, CT. will be private, at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to FIDELCO Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT. 06002 or The Salvation Army in Venice at 1160 US Highway 41 ByPass S, Venice, FL. 34285.



