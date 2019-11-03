Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
1942 - 2019
Jean Beverly Sudell Obituary
Jean Beverly Newell Sudell, 77, of Rocky Hill died on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at her home in Rocky Hill. Born April 23, 1942 at Hartford Hospital to late Eunice D. and William F. Newell. Jean was a graduate of Wethersfield High and Morse College. Jean worked at R.C. Knox & Co and then at Ames Corporate Office for 19 years. Jean was member of the Rocky Hill Congregational Church and American Legion Bourne Keeney Post. Jean, a lifelong resident of Rocky Hill, will be remembered lovingly for her dry sense of humor, her love of tomato sandwiches, and as a proud mother and grandmother. She leaves her husband of 55 years Martin Sudell, her three sons Steven, his partner Carol McCormick, Kevin, and Douglas Sudell, her daughter in-law Sally Hayes Sudell and two beautiful grandchildren Bailey and Fletcher Sudell, as well as her in-laws Leona Hengeli, Helen Krupa, Robert Sudell, sister–in-law Mary Jane Newell, two nieces, a grand-niece and grand-nephew. Jean was predeceased by her brother William D. Newell of Urbana, IL and her brother-in-law Grant Sudell. A funeral service will be held on November 4, 11AM at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St., Rocky Hill. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home from 10-11 AM just prior to the service.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 3, 2019
