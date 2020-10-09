Jean (Tomkinson) Breton 88, of Middletown, CT passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She has been the loving wife of Roger Breton. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on September 10, 2020. Jean was born in Manchester, UK on February 19, 1932 and remained true to her roots with her strong English accent and frequently addressing you with her well know phrase "Hello Love". Jean, aka "Nana" or the "Queen" loved babies, Pooh Bear, animals, gardening, especially roses, whales, and cooking. She raised her family in Middletown, CT. Jean worked in nursing homes and daycare. Jean and Roger retired and moved to Port Angeles, WA where they spent 20 years enjoying the Pacific Ocean and the seals in her back yard. She spent her time volunteering for hospice and working at a restaurant in Seattle, WA where she could put her cooking skills to use. Jean passed on her signature dimples to most of her family! For health reasons Jean and Roger returned to CT and lived in East Haddam for 15 years, then moved back to Middletown, CT where she spent her final years. Jean is survived by her husband Roger and sister Sylvia (Mal) Richards and her seven children, Karen Bagley of East Haddam, CT, Joseph Morton (Anne) of Manchester, UK, Debi Johns of Dripping Springs, Texas, Michael Breton of North Bend, WA, Mark Breton of Middletown, CT, Matt (Debbie) Breton of East Haddam, CT and Danielle Henderson of Johnsburg, IL. Jean was also blessed with 20 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild and a dear friend Brantley. Jean was predeceased by her sister Beryl and her grandson Lukas Breton. Due to the health concerns surrounding COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately. In honor of Nana, please make a memorial donation to the charity of your choice
.