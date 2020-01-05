Home

Jean Flynn
Liturgy
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Church
5 St Johns Ct
Cromwell, CT
View Map
Jean C. Flynn


1926 - 2019
Jean C. Flynn Obituary
Jean "Ginka" C. Flynn, 93, of Cromwell, wife of the late, Robert H. Flynn, died Monday December 30, 2019 at Autumn Lake in Cromwell. She was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Konstanty and Mary (Bobeck) Cholawa. Jean is survived by her grandchildren, Jennie Erin Rivera and her husband Oscar, Michael P. Keyes, Matthew R. Keyes, great-grandchildren, Riley and Dylan Keyes and Grace Rivera; son-in-law, Michael F. Keyes as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Patricia Keyes; and her sister, Mary Ann Waller. Forever in our hearts, Ginka will be remembered most for her unwavering strength and her tremendous love and devotion for her family. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday January 7th at 11 a.m. at St. John Church, 5 St Johns Ct, Cromwell. Burial will follow at the State Veterans' Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the Cromwell Fire Department, 1 West Street, Cromwell, CT 06416. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 5, 2020
