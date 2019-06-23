Jean C. (Bonkowski) Gallasso, 74, of Manchester, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, godmother and friend died suddenly on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from complications of a stroke. She was born on October 18, 1944 in Willimantic one of the children of the late John and Mildred (Lavigne) Bonkowski. Jean was raised in Coventry, attended local schools and was a graduate of Coventry High School. She was formerly employed at Traveler's Insurance and more recently she enjoyed working with her son, Peter, at the family insurance business. Jean was a longtime Communicant of St. Bridget Church in Manchester. Jean was an extremely kind, empathetic, supportive, amazing person. She loved to travel, experience new adventures and she loved most of all spending time with her family. She is survived by her two sons; Peter Gallasso Jr. of Manchester and David Gallasso of Port St. Lucie, Florida; her grandchildren; McKenzie, Nicholas, and Jacob, her brother and sister-in-law John and Lorraine Bonkowski of North Carolina; her nieces Kimberly Burnett and Jennifer Walsh and her nephew John Bonkowski Jr, and her goddaughter Kayla Gullo of Manchester. In addition to her parents Jean was predeceased by her sister Judy Burnett. She is also survived by the numerous people who called her Grandma Jean. Calling hours will be held at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home 400 Main St. in Manchester on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bridget Church 80 Main St. in Manchester on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 am. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in East Cemetery Manchester. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude's Children Hospital. To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary