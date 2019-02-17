Home

81, of Bristol, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, January 13, 2019. She was loved by all that met and knew her. Jean was predeceased by her son Michael Michaud. She leaves behind a daughter Debbie Devaney & fiancé Dan Parr and 4 sons, Jack & Lisa Michaud, David & Gloria Michaud, Chris & Robin Michaud and Mark & Sandy Michaud. She also leaves behind 13 Grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Her family would also like to thank The Pines at Bristol. Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019
