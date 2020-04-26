|
|
Jean Claude Lavoie, 87, beloved husband of Theresa (Aube) Lavoie, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 17, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a short battle with the COVID-19 virus. Jean was the second of 9 children born and raised on the family farm in Ilse Verte, Quebec, Canada. At the young age of 17, he left the farm and was employed as a lumberjack in Labrador, Newfoundland, of which he was very proud. At the age of 19, he went to Montreal where he worked for two years before being called back home to manage the farm for his father, who planned to emigrate to Connecticut to work and save money to bring his family to the US. One year later the rest of the family left to join their father, while Jean stayed to manage the farm for another two years before selling the farm in 1957 and moving to Hartford, CT, to rejoin his siblings and parents. Once settled in the US, he began his career at the New England Centerless Grinding Company in West Hartford. He was a machine operator and later became foreman of the shop, retiring at the age of 64. During his first summer in the US, Jean, age 24, met Theresa Aube, age 17, and despite their initial language barrier, they fell in love. They were married in 1959, moved to Newington and together raised their four beautiful children. Jean was a very active person throughout his life. He loved planting his vegetable gardens every summer, and enjoyed the family lake house at Crystal Lake in Ellington where the family went every summer for 53 years. He loved to tinker and would often be found fixing one thing or another. He took pride in being physically fit, loved to ride his bicycle and was still doing his daily pushups well into his '80s. For 20 years he enjoyed riding his bike to the Italian Gourmet Deli & Bakery in Newington to have coffee and socialize with friends and patrons. Upon retirement, Jean and Theresa bought a townhome in Jupiter, Florida, where they spent a few months every winter enjoying the warm sunny days. During his retirement years, he loved to play cards, particularly when he could speak and play in French with his sister Colette and her husband Richard, and for many years with his "card club" at Crystal Lake. The family would like to thank the many special people who helped Jean and his family during his later years of life, including Nazila Tatashadze from Rocky Hill Adult Day Center and Martha Holmes from The Atrium at Rocky Hill. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Jean will be dearly missed by his wife Theresa and their children and grandchildren, Michelle Gallicchio and her husband John, and their children, Leah Aldrich and husband Thomas, and Taylor Gallicchio and girlfriend Francesca Cannella; Lisa Constantine and her husband Robert, and their children, Olivia Constantine and boyfriend Jeffrey Brennan, and Michael Constantine; Daniel Lavoie and his wife Kara, and their children, Sarah, Rebecca and Abigail. He also leaves behind his siblings, Collette Roy and husband Richard; Pierette Rossignol; Pauline Genesee and husband Jack; Bertin Lavoie and wife Denise; Robert Lavoie; and Hermas Lavoie and wife Lise, along with a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Elzear and Julienne (Fortin) Lavoie; his beloved daughter, Susan; nephew, James Coon; brothers Norman Lavoie and Reginald Lavoie; sister-in-law Diane Lavoie and brother-in-law Ivan Rossignol. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be having a private burial in West Meadow Cemetery in Newington. A mass and celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date at the Church of St. Mary. In Jean's memory, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, c/o Melissa Davison-Wood, Director of Developmental Services, 652 Willard Avenue, Newington, CT 06111. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial is serving the family. To share a message of sympathy with Jean's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020