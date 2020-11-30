Jean (Stanley) Cochrane, 93, of Andover CT, passed away peacefully November, 26, 2020. Jean was born in Andover, CT on September 19, 1927 to the late Howard A. and Rachel (Hutchins) Stanley. She graduated from Windham High School and received a degree from Bryant College in 1947. Jean married Harmon (Mickey) Cochrane, raised her family in Coventry, CT and was married for more than 50 years. A seventy year member of the First Congregational Church of Coventry, she served on many committees. She was a super mom long before the phrase was coined, making everything she did look effortless. Jean worked for Wilcox and Reynolds Insurance Company for many years and retired from Manchester Community College in 1993. Jean served as a 4-H club leader and was a member of the Andover Grange for many years. She was a founding member of the Tuesday night ladies bridge club. Jean had a modest matter of fact way of taking a trick with a gleam in her eye all while remaining humble and never boastful. Jean was an avid seamstress, baker and cross-stitcher who loved playing cards and board games. Vacationing with her children and grandchildren in Maine was always a high point of the year. Most of all she was kind and loving towards all. Jean was predeceased by her loving husband Mickey and son John Cochrane. She is survived by daughter's Susan C. Toomey of Philadelphia, PA, Sharon J. and her husband Dennis Mills of Andover, CT, grandchildren Peter, Naomi, Phillip and Sarah Cochrane, Patrick and Michael Toomey, Timothy and Brittany Mills, two great-grandchildren and her brother and sister-in-law Dr. Irving and Connie Stanley. The family would like to thank all the staff at The Village at Buckland Court for the loving care they have provided over the years. We shall remain ever grateful. There are no calling hours. A celebration of Jean's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Congregational Church of Coventry, 1171 Main Street, Coventry, CT 06238-3116. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com
