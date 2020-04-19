|
Jean (Grady) Conway, 93, formerly of Rocky Hill, wife of the late Richard J. Conway, passed away April 10, 2020. She was born in Hartford, daughter of the late Robert J. and Celia (Cullen) Grady. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Saint Joseph College. Jean was a dedicated public health nurse and served as the Director of Public Health Nursing for the Town of Berlin for 30 years. Jean was a devout communicant of Saint James Church of Saint Josephine Bahkita Parish, where she attended daily Mass throughout her retirement and served as a Sunday Lector. She was also a member of the Small Christian Community of Saint James. Jean was a longtime volunteer with Meals on Wheels, a member of the Rocky Hill-Wethersfield Graduate Nurses Club, and a founding member of F.I.S.H. (Friends in Service Helping). Jean was the beloved mother of her son, Richard J. Conway and his wife Jeanne, of Amston, her daughters, Ellen Conway Marion and her husband George of Suffield and Mary Conway-Rasimas of Stonington. Grandma Jean also leaves her grandchildren, Kathryn Rasimas, Brian Rasimas, Haley Marion and Michael Marion. Jean is survived by her sister Janet Burke of NJ and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her son-in-law Tom Rasimas, brother, Robert F. Grady and sister, Genevieve Elliott. Jean's family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hughes Health and Rehabilitation, who provided wonderful care for her. We are forever grateful to each one of you. Due to health concerns, a Mass of Christian Burial followed by burial in Rose Hill Memorial Park will be held at a later date. For further information or to extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020