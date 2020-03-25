|
Jean Coons Hayden, 89, of Cromwell, formerly of Stafford Springs, passed away on March 17, 2020. Jean was born on June 27, 1930 in North Adams, MA, to Earl and Agnes Coons. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband Mahlon (Mike) Hayden, and two brothers: Earl, Jr., and Earnest Coons. She is survived by her brother Robert Coons, of Proctor, VT. She met her future husband while employed at the Sprague Electric Co., in North Adams. They were married on June 9, 1951. Jean worked as an Administrative Assistant at UConn's Electrical Engineering Department, and lived in the towns of Newington, Mansfield Center, Stafford Springs, and Cromwell, CT. She will be deeply missed by her two sons, Glen and Keith; Glen's four children: Lyndsey and her husband, King Hall; Christopher, Lee, Brooke, and Glen's former wife, Linda (Raleigh); as well as Keith's wife Nancy (Daley), grandchildren Jared Markwald and his wife, Laura; and Emily Brown. Her two wonderful great grandchildren, Connor Markwald, and Bayler Hall, were the joy of her life. Jean and Mike traveled the United States, Canada, and parts of Europe together, enjoying culture, nature, and historic sites. She was an avid quilter, and member of the Vernon, Ellington, Milltown (Stafford Springs) Quilters. She had many wonderful friends in the Milltown Quilters, especially Nancy Schwanda, whose sense of humor Jean always enjoyed. Jean's creative talents also included knitting, embroidery, and painting. She was an ardent UConn Women's Basketball fan, and rarely missed a game on TV. She and Mike were active volunteers in both the Stafford Springs Library and the Historical Society. Jean spent the last five happy years of her life with many new friends at Covenant Living in Cromwell.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020