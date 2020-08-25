Jean Dapra

My sister and I met Jeannie by chance at a book event in Madison last summer. We instantly bonded because of her warm caring nature and that great smile! The connection was instantaneous- She had a way of drawing you in! Her compassion for others and her desire to be around people came through each time we met. Her generous spirit for life was evident through all the laughs that were shared thereafter. It is not often in life that someone comes along who truly exemplifies those special qualities associated with genuine friendship. She was one special lady who will be sorely missed, but always remembered with a true fondness. Sending heartfelt sympathy to Richard and her loving family whom she adored. Susan Juliano

