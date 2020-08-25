Jean Dapra

On Friday, August 21st 2020, Jean Jacqueline Dapra (Jeannie) passed peacefully, succumbing to a battle with a fast-spreading cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family who thank the staff of Middlesex Hospital Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. Jeannie is pre-deceased by her father and mother, John J. and Ann Jakovac of Oakmont, PA. where she was born and raised. Jeannie is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Richard, her son Jonathan; son Jason and wife Cynthia; and daughter Ann and husband Michael Baisley. Jeannie's four grandchildren will miss their Nana-Matthew Ryan Dapra, Natalie Anne Dapra, Perrin Elizabeth Baisley and Porter Vivian Baisley. Jeannie is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Wratcher; niece Marcia Wratcher; and nephews Robert Wratcher and Thomas Wratcher. Jeannie attended Oakmont High School and graduated from Presbyterian University Hospital, School of Nursing in Pittsburgh PA. Jeannie loved people which led her to a career in nursing, initially practicing at Eye and Ear Hospital of the University of Pittsburgh. She later was the Intake Coordinator for Hospice of Western Connecticut. Jeannie actively volunteered in the various communities where she lived, which included Chair of the Board of the Stanley Whitman Museum in Farmington, CT. as well as the head of volunteers for the Ridgefield Community Center. Jeannie loved life and the many people she befriended through the years. She loved words, not just as an avid reader, but she also wrote countless letters, poems and articles for family, friends and publications. Jeannie was an award-winning author of the children's book, A Magical Journey to Nana-Tucket, a whimsical Christmas story of the power of grandmothers' love. A second book, A Magical Birthday Cake for You, will be posthumously published this Fall. Proceeds from the sales of her Christmas book go to Heroes in Transition (HIT), an organization supporting the transition of veterans to civilian life. HIT awarded Jeannie the Leading by Example Award for unrelenting and altruistic activities in support of our veterans. Jeannie was a patriot who was most proud to be married to a Marine Officer. She and Richard annually celebrated the Corps Birthday. Jeannie's most significant goal in life was to create a warm, loving family with strong bonds with and between her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She exceeded her goal and will be cherished by her family as the Nana who always said: "It is nice to be important, but more important to be nice." A private mass of Christian burial will be held at St Mary's of the Visitation in Clinton. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to Heroes in Transition or The Sara Foundation are appreciated. https://www.heroesintransition.org/
http://sarahfoundation.org/