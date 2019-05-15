Jean Dorothy Bach, 64, of Tolland, beloved wife of Richard Tedone, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Born in Rockville, the daughter of the late Louis and Dorothy (Leonard) Bach, she grew up and lived in Tolland and Ellington before returning to Tolland in 1998. Jean earned her undergraduate and master's degrees from Central Connecticut State University. She was an elementary school art teacher for many years, and most recently at Scotland Elementary School. Six of her students won regional awards for Fire Prevention Posters in the State of Connecticut. She loved horses and owned a horse or pony for 58 years of her life. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Jenna Gagne of Ellington, and Marc Gagne of Easthampton, Massachusetts; her granddaughter, whom she adored, Mylie Gagne; her three brothers, Louis "Bud" Bach and his wife Kathy of Tolland, Leonard Bach and his wife Carolyn of Tolland, and Robert Bach and his wife Penny of West Dennis, Massachusetts, and many nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be celebrated on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Interment will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery, Rockville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to her grandfather's award, the Charles H. Leonard Citizenship Award Fund, c/o Key Bank, 55 Mountain Spring Road, Tolland, CT 06084. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 15, 2019