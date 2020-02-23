Home

Jean Duffy


1929 - 2020
Jean Neilson Duffy, 90, of Avon, wife of the late David Duffy, died Monday, January 27, 2020 in her home. She was born December 3, 1929 in Minneapolis, MN, daughter of the late Donald M. and Katherine (Currie) Neilson and had lived in Simsbury for many years prior to moving to Avon. Jean had loved dogs, especially her Springer Spaniel, Muffin. She is survived by two nieces, Marcia Neilson and Kathy Hull and a nephew, Paul Neilson. She was predeceased by her siblings, William Neilson, Paul Neilson, Mary Frances Neilson and Katherine Neilson. At Jean's request, services will be private. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Jean's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 23, 2020
