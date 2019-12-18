Home

Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
(860) 749-8413
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
Jean E. Schiessl Obituary
Jean E. Schiessl, 92, widow of Arthur Schiessl (1992), entered into eternal peace Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the  Suffield House. Born in East Hartford,CT, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Ida Johanna Sofia (Lundgren) Pettit Pacher. Jean lived in Somers for almost 30 years before moving to Enfield where she resided for 22 years. She enjoyed quilting, arts and crafts, cooking, baking, sewing, and spending time with her family. She was a graduate of East Hartford High School, Class of 1945, where she received an Honorable Mention in the National Scholastic Art Contest for a block print of our state and its attractions. For the most part she was a stay-at-home Mom and devoted her life to raising her children. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a former Sunday School teacher at the Windsor Locks Congregational Church and was previously an active member of the Somers Senior Center. She is survived by five children, Debra Kraft-Smith of Storrs, CT, Joanne Arcouette and her partner Joe Barone of Windsor Locks, David Schiessl of Enfield, Margaret-Ann Gates and her partner Tony O'Kanos of Somersville, and Kimberly Rostek and her husband Paul of Broad Brook. She also leaves nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband,she was predeceased by a son, Robert Ernest Schiessl, a brother, Ernest Pettit, two sisters, Ina (Pettit) Menard, and Avis (Pacher) Faenza. Visitation hours will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. immediately followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Friday, Dec.20, 2019 at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. Committal will follow at Somers Center Cemetery. Donations in Jean's memory may be made to the , 36 Fairview St, Windsor Locks, CT 06096. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Somersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 18, 2019
