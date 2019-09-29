Home

Jean Fairchild Filer


1925 - 2019
Jean Fairchild Filer, 94, of Bloomfield, CT, formerly of Farmington, CT, passed away peacefully Monday, September 23rd, 2019. Born June 11th, 1925 in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Ruth (Evans) Fairchild. She attended Hamden Hall and The Day School, and graduated from Fox Hollow School in Lenox, MA and Mt. Holyoke College. Jean taught nursery school at Dr. Gesell's Yale Clinic of Child Development, the Walt Whitman School in NYC, and the Lincoln St. Nursery School in New Haven. She volunteered her time generously with the New Haven Junior League, the Farmington Convalescent Home, St. James Church, Farmington PTA, and with children at a settlement house in NYC. Jean was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, and was an avid traveler who visited many states and countries. She loved animals, nature, literature and music. She sang with the Hartford Chorale for 20 years. Performances were enjoyed at the Hartford Civic Center, the Bushnell, Carnegie Hall, and also places in Europe. Jean is survived by her four daughters; Sue Bostic and her husband Curtis, Cindy Filer, Kathy McCaffrey and her husband John, and Ann Filer. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren; John Bostic and his wife Kavita Narayan, Emalee Whipple and her husband Taylor, Callie Carey and her husband Paul, Cody LeGros, Alexandra Lambert and her partner Shane Richardson, Ben LeGros and his partner Hannah Ruel, Mack LeGros, Abigail McCaffrey, Nate LeGros, Carolena Filer, and James McCaffrey. She leaves four great-grandchildren; Elliott LeGros, Ollie Whipple, Arlo Whipple, and Luna Richardson, and one great-grandchild on the way, Lilou Jean LeGros, in addition to many nieces and nephews. Jean was predeceased by her sister Lorraine Williams. Services will be private at the wishes of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Connecticut; 359 Spring Hill Rd., Monroe, CT 06468-2100. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 29, 2019
