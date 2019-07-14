Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St Gabriel's Episcopal Church
68 Main St
East Berlin, CT
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
St Gabriel's Episcopal Church
church hall
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean-Guy Senechal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean-Guy Senechal


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean-Guy Senechal Obituary
79 of Berlin, CT & St Petersburg, FL died June 16, 2019 following a brave and lengthy battle with COPD. He was born in Port Alfred, Quebec on April 23, 1940 the eldest son of the late Jean-Baptiste and Angeline Lord Senechal. He was also predeceased by a brother & two sisters. Survivors include his devoted wife of 40 years, Maryruth(Bellinger), three children from his first marriage, Christopher(Dara),Jennifer, and Marc, five grandchildren, his sister, Brigette(Raymond) & several nephews & a niece. Mr Senechal was the owner & operator of Berlin Heat Treating in Kensington, CT for 40 years. Jean-Guy and Maryruth enjoyed traveling especially in Europe. He was known for his sense of humor and wit plus a charming French accent which he never lost. Services will be held on Sat July 20th at 11:00 at St Gabriel's Episcopal Church, 68 Main St in East Berlin, CT with a reception to follow in the church hall. Donations in his memory may be made to St Gabriel's.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.