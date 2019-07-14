79 of Berlin, CT & St Petersburg, FL died June 16, 2019 following a brave and lengthy battle with COPD. He was born in Port Alfred, Quebec on April 23, 1940 the eldest son of the late Jean-Baptiste and Angeline Lord Senechal. He was also predeceased by a brother & two sisters. Survivors include his devoted wife of 40 years, Maryruth(Bellinger), three children from his first marriage, Christopher(Dara),Jennifer, and Marc, five grandchildren, his sister, Brigette(Raymond) & several nephews & a niece. Mr Senechal was the owner & operator of Berlin Heat Treating in Kensington, CT for 40 years. Jean-Guy and Maryruth enjoyed traveling especially in Europe. He was known for his sense of humor and wit plus a charming French accent which he never lost. Services will be held on Sat July 20th at 11:00 at St Gabriel's Episcopal Church, 68 Main St in East Berlin, CT with a reception to follow in the church hall. Donations in his memory may be made to St Gabriel's. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 14, 2019