Belfast, ME.Jean Kelley Crosscup passed peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019. A strong, true soul has gone to rest. After vacationing in Maine for many years with her husband, family and friends, Jean moved to Penobscot Shores in Belfast in 2010 realizing her lifelong ambition to live in mid-coast Maine. Jean served on numerous committees at Penobscot Shores; was a standout Bocce player and made sure the water level in the new piano was always correct. She was a conscientious paper delivery person on weekends and holidays; volunteered on weekends to show available units and talk with prospective tenants and took great joy being known as the "official wine pourer" at many events. Jean had a wonderful sense of humor and a straight ahead, no nonsense, political correctness be damned demeanor. Jean enjoyed reading, watching football, the UCONN Women's basketball team and absolutely loved mashed potatoes. She was predeceased by her husband Donald J Crosscup, her daughter Gale Ann Bourbeau, her parents John and Helen Kelley and two close friends Connie (Constance) Barnes and Charlotte Weaver.Jean leaves her daughters Donna Jean Eno, Pat Huntoon and her husband Jerry, her son-in-law Roger Bourbeau and her brother John Kelley and his wife Janice. Jean leaves five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Jean also leaves a very close very dear friend whom she considered to be her 4th daughter, Belinda Rickter. The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses at Waldo County General Hospital Hospice wing for their care and compassion. A memorial mass will be announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the Penobscot Shores Memorial Fund, 10 Shoreland Drive, Belfast, ME 04915, the Waldo County Hospice Unit 118 Northport Ave. Belfast, ME. or a . Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home Belfast, ME. Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.ripostafh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019