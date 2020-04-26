|
Jean Kaiser, 79, passed away at Hartford Hospital on 4/21/2020 after a protracted illness. She was born in Hartford, CT and was the daughter of Royal and Helen (Lulek) Joseph. She is survived by her brother Greg (and his wife Joan) and children Raymond (and his wife Melinda), David (and his wife Brenda), Richard and Laurie. Her grandchildren include Arisa, David Jr, Michael, Michelle, Joshua, Kayla, Noah, Brian and Patrick. She also had great-grandchildren, Emma and Ryker. Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews were left behind as well. Jean was predeceased by her brother Roayal (Bud) Joseph. Jean's wish was to be cremated and to have her ashes scattered at places she enjoyed. She also requested that there not be a service. Later this year we hope to gather as a family and celebrate her life. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The at https://team.kidney.org/campaign/In_Loving_Memory_Of_Jean_Kaiser
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020