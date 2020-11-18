It is with great sadness we announce that Jean Lucille (Gauthier) Nadeau passed away at her home in Hobe Sound, Florida on November 14, 2020 after a two year battle with ovarian cancer. Born March 29, 1939 Jean was a devoted partner in both life and business to Joseph Nadeau. Together they successfully owned and operated Manchester Molding and Mfg. Co. in Manchester, CT since 1967. Jean was born in Ft. Ringgold, Texas to Clarence E. Gauthier and Izola (Pullium) Tracy. Jean is survived by her husband Joseph, son Donald Nadeau of Bolton CT, daughter Nancy Griffin and her husband Allan of South Windsor CT, daughter Deborah Laflamme and her husband Frank of Stuart, FL, daughter Joanne Scanlon and her husband John of Glastonbury CT. She adored her eight grandchildren: Daniel Griffin who passed away in 2002, Jason Griffin, Vanessa Griffin, Michael Scanlon, Joseph Scanlon, Cheryl Nadeau, Benjamin Laflamme, and Lisa Laflamme. Jean is survived by sisters Geneva Lariviere of Conroe, Texas, Joan Schmidt and her husband Robert of Albuquerque, NM. She was predeceased by her sister Jane Bono and brother Douglas Tracy. Jean also cherished many nieces and nephews. Jean loved spending time with her family at their summer home in Jamestown, RI. where she enjoyed boating, fishing, and playing Scrabble on the deck overlooking Narragansett Bay. She loved traveling with family and friends and going to the casino where she was incredibly lucky! Jean was a talented pianist, loved to read and cook and enjoyed golfing with her many dear friends. The family would like to thank the incredible care provided by Treasure Coast Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to this wonderful organization in her memory: Treasure Coast Hospice of Stuart, FL, General Patient Care Division at www.treasurehealth.org
. Memorial donations can also be sent to the Daniel J Griffin Memorial Foundation, PO Box 711, South Windsor, CT 06074. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.