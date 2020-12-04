Jean (Clifford) Leppert, 78, of Wethersfield, devoted and beloved wife of Paul Leppert, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020 after a sudden and courageous battle with cancer. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Elvira (Gronback) Clifford. Jean graduated from Newington High School. She worked at The Metropolitan Insurance Company and was later employed and retired from the Newington Children's Hospital in 1996. She was a faithful member of the Wethersfield United Methodist Church and led a life of kindness and love. She was a member of the Newington Children's Hospital Retirement Group and always enjoyed the group functions and luncheons with all her NCH retiree friends. Her kind and caring nature showed in her many years of volunteer work for the Newington Children's Hospital Admitting Department, The Wethersfield United Methodist Church pre-school and also for the National Multiple Sclerosis Greater Connecticut Chapter in which she was honored and named the 2006 Administrative Volunteer of the Year. Jeanie cherished her family and friends. She was surrounded by so much love shown by the many heartfelt cards, letters, prayers, beautiful handmade prayer shawls, and her rose bouquet teddy bear she named "Cuddles". All of which gave her great peace and comfort. Jean enjoyed vacationing with her family and loved being near the ocean and going for long walks on the beach. Jean and Paul shared a loving marriage of 58 years and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a memorable surprise party with family and close, dear friends. Jeanie will always be remembered as a kind, thoughtful, and loving wife, mother, sister and friend who was fun spirited and loved to laugh. Jean leaves her beloved husband, Paul, her son David of Middletown, CT, and her loving daughter Pamela Deschaine and her husband Douglas of Henderson, Nevada. She also leaves her brother Robert Clifford and his wife Carole of East Haddam, CT, her cousin Colleen Wetsel of Old Lyme, CT and all her Gronback cousins whom she so enjoyed celebrating the holidays with and sharing family stories and memories, along with nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her special cousin-in-laws Kathy and Dave Ryerson of Clinton, CT. Jean's family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the amazing Jefferson House Burnham Unit staff who took such wonderful, kind and compassionate care of her. There will be no calling hours. A memorial service is to be announced at a later date. The burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, or to the National MS Society, CT Chapter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store