Services Funeral service 10:00 AM Cedars of Lebanon Chapel at Spring Grove Cemetery Cincinnati , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Jean Crum Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jean M. Crum

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jean Bernice (Moses) Crum of Covenant Village in Cromwell, Connecticut passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, after being admitted that morning to Middlesex Hospital, Middletown, Connecticut. Jean was born on November 20, 1926, in her beloved Cincinnati, Ohio and was the only child of Dr. J. Bernard and Nellie (Gallimore) Moses. She attended the Hillsdale School and graduated from Walnut Hills High School, excelling in the French language and her social life. Jean graduated with a degree in Psychology and a minor in French from Denison University in Granville, Ohio in 1948 where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority and the Psi Chi honorary fraternity. Later she continued her education at Central Connecticut State College where she earned a Master's Degree in Education. Jean married Robert Malcolm Crum of New Britain, Connecticut in May of 1949 after a whirlwind post-war courtship. They resided in Cincinnati and Shaker Heights, Ohio and moved to New Britain, Connecticut in 1963. There, in addition to caring for her five children and her husband who was disabled by Multiple Sclerosis, Jean was active in the St. Marks Church, the New Britain General Hospital Auxiliary and the New Britain Museum of American Art. Jean valued her employment at PERT Survey Research in West Hartford and at the Needleloft and Mill Race Bookstore in Farmington, Connecticut. She was known for her intelligence and quick wit, and for her passion for needlecraft, art, gardening, her cat, books, and music. Although she would say she couldn't carry a tune, she loved listening to the Metropolitan Opera on the radio on Sunday afternoons. She also enjoyed shows at the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam, Connecticut and spending time at the Connecticut shore and in the Green Mountains of Vermont. Jean was predeceased by her parents and husband. She was very proud of having a large family and leaves five children: Judith (Gary Burge) Jetson of Asheville, North Carolina; Susan Crum Jelus of Newton, Utah; Richard (Beverly) Crum of Kaneohe, Hawaii; Elizabeth Crum of Snowmass Village, Colorado; and James (Lucy Frost) Crum of Laupahoehoe, Hawaii. She also leaves a cousin, Melvin (Connie) Dreyfoos of Cincinnati, several nephews and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Cedars of Lebanon Chapel at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio. Hodapp Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The burial service will also include the interment of the ashes of her husband, Robert Malcolm Crum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jean's name to the New Britain Connecticut Museum of American Art (NBMAA.org) or to a . Published in The Hartford Courant on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries