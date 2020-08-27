1/1
Jean M. Gorman
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Jean M. Gorman, 94, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and generous friend to many, died Saturday in Milford, CT. Jean lived for many years on Cutler Road in Old Lyme, with her husband, Raymond, who died in 2019. They were married 70 years. Her great loves were her family, her Church and her Irish heritage. Until she moved to Carriage Green, an assisted living facility in Milford, she was an active parishioner at Christ the King Church in Old Lyme. She delighted in having her grandchildren visit her at the beach, and hosting parties for her family and neighbors, which were known for their wide assortment of desserts. She was born February 9, 1926 in Hartford, to William O'Connor and Mary Coughlin O'Connor. She graduated from Hartford High and trained as a registered nurse at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. She later worked as a nurse for the State of Connecticut. She is survived by her son James Gorman and daughter-in-law Kate Gorman of Nyack, NY; three grandchildren, Madeleine Gorman of Southampton, Massachusetts, Celia Gorman of New York City and Daniel Gorman of New York City; her niece Karen Lazauski of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and other nieces and nephews and cousins and grandnieces.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
