Jean M. Sisman Obituary
Jean M. Sisman, 79, of Unionville, passed away peacefully at UConn Medical Center on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019. She was born July 9th, 1939, daughter of the late J. Willis and Katherine H. (Meehan) Sano. She retired after 20 years of service at the Avon Health Center. She is survived by her daughter, Kristina Sisman of Unionville, her sister, Sheila Sano of Lima, OH, and cousins, Patricia DiPace of Simsbury and Fr. Timothy Meehan of New Haven. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Friday (Mar. 8) from 9:00-11:00am with a Prayer Service to follow at 11:00am in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea, Bidwell Square, Unionville, CT 06085. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 5, 2019
