|
|
Jean-Marie Thibeault, 81, of Newington, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born in East Hereford, Canada to the late Alfred and Eva (Roy) Thibeault. Jean was a member of the CT Carpenters Union Local #43, until his retirement from Partitions, Inc. in 2000. He was also a parishioner of the Church of the Holy Spirit in Newington. Jean enjoyed going to the beach with his family, yard work, gardening, and friends' company. He was also his grandsons' biggest fan at their Little League baseball games. His love for family and compassion for others will be greatly missed. Jean is survived by Raymonde (Lavoie), his loving wife of 54 years; his son Andre and wife Lynn (Martin); his adored grandsons, James and Evan; his brother, Rev. Patrick Thibeault, O.S.M. and his sister, Irene Beloin and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. Jean was predeceased by his son, Marc Thibeault and siblings: Raymond, Ovide and Adrienne. He will be laid to rest privately in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the . The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with Jean's family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2020