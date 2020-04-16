|
|
Jean (Jennie) M. (Pinto) Mazzarella passed away on April 11, 2020 at the age of 104. Jean was predeceased by her husband of 68 years John J. Mazzarella, Sr. who passed away in 2002. Jean was born in Hartford on September 17, 1915 but resided most of her life in East Hartford. She was a very talented baker and cook and enjoyed making meals for her family. She was known for her homemade bread, pasta and spaghetti sauce. Jean worked for Connecticut Bank and Trust (now Bank of America) for over thirty years. She retired but went back part-time until she was in her 70's. Jean lived alone until she was 100 at which time she resided with her daughter. Despite her failing health she never complained and said often God had been good to her. Jean is survived by her son John (Jack) Mazzarella Jr. of East Hartford and his longtime companion Mary F. Finnegan of South Windsor, her daughter Carol Mazzarella Baker of East Hartford. She also leaves six grandchildren: Michael Mazzarella and his companion Jenny Shannon Harkins, Johnny Mazzarella III, Patrick, Corey and Michael Brannick and Kevin Chesik. She also leaves five great grandchildren: Jonathan Mazzarella, Chase, Griffin and McKayla Brannick and Gianna Chesik. She is survived by her sister Josephine Pinto and her cousin Theresa Savino. She was predeceased by two sons-in-law Steve Baker and Bob Brannick. Due to the current health crisis, all services are at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jean's name may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road,, Newington, CT 06111. The D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy please visit www.desopoeh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020