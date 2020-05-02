Jean (Berardy) Munson, 92, of Plainville, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Apple Rehab, Farmington Valley from effects of the Covid-19 virus. She was the wife of the late Robert Munson. Born in New Britain on February 29, 1928, Jean was one of two daughters to the late Anthony and Josephine (Pestillo) Berardy. A lifelong resident, she was a 1946 graduate of Plainville High School. Jean and Robert settled in their hometown, where they shared 52 years of love and life adventures. They raised three sons, became proud grandparents, and rarely missed an opportunity to cheer each of them on at their many sporting events or activities. Jean was a familiar face around Louis Toffolon Elementary School, where she worked in various capacities for many years. Robert and Jean enjoyed traveling throughout New England, having a special place in their hearts for Ogunquit. A UCONN basketball enthusiast, one of her prized possessions was a signed ball that was gifted to her by Geno. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, who never let a day go by without saying, "I love you to the moon and back," she will be greatly missed, leaving her family with many cherished memories. She is survived by her sons, Robert Munson and his wife Linda, and Steven Munson and his wife Emily; her daughter-in-law, Mary Munson; her grandchildren: Patrick Munson (Michelle Richards), Emily Spearin, Matthew and Lucas Munson, Erica David (Ryan), Michael and Robert Munson; and four great-granddaughters: Cassandra, Sophia, Morgan and Josephine. She also leaves her brother-in-law, Sal Santacroce; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Anthony Munson; and her sister, Joan Santacroce. The Munson family extends their appreciation to the nurses and staff at Apple Rehab and Masonicare Hospice for the compassionate care shown to Jean. Jean's generosity and willingness to help others may be remembered with contributions to the Plainville Community Food Pantry, PO Box 233, Plainville, CT 06062. A celebration of Jean's life will be held and announced at a later date, when all are able to gather together safely. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their gratitude to the Munson family for their trust. For future service information and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 2, 2020.