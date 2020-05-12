Jean O. Bolles
1925 - 2020
Jean O. Bolles, 94, of East Hampton, widow of the late Thomas E. Bolles died Friday May 8, at her home surrounded by her loving daughters. Born Nov. 4, 1925 in Hunter, NY she was the daughter of the Agustus and Mildred Overbaugh. Jean had worked at SNET and then Nichols Bus Service but she most enjoyed being a mother and homemaker. Dad called her his Little Chickadee. She was the love of his life and he was the love of her's. Mom was the sweetest person you could ever meet, even when her arthritis had crippled her so badly she never complained. She is survived by her four daughters Marcia Craddock of East Hampton, Mildred (Eric) Heath of Hebron, Melanie (Richard) Jump of East Hampton, Marjorie (Edward) Rauza of East Hampton, her four grandchildren Celeste Benard, Michael Jump, Ryan (Erin) Jump, Eric Heath, and seven great grandchildren Norah, Holden, Lorelai, Dean, Kendall and Addison, along with many nieces and nephews and her 24/7 care giver and companion of 4 years and our angel Ekaterine Tsertsvadze. She was predeceased by her sister Betty Cost. Because of the COVID 19 Virus funeral services will be PRIVATE with burial in the family plot in Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to your local food bank or the Marlborough Congregational Church P.O. Box 57 Marlborough, CT 06447. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
860-267-2226
May 12, 2020
Dear Marcia, Mildred, Melanie, Margie and family, So sorry to hear of the passing of your mom. I will forever cherish the wonderful memories being a part of your family for dinners, sleepovers, and family get together. You were blessed with two wonderful, loving parents. My deepest sympathy and love to you all. Love, Carol Kelly
Carol Kelly
Friend
