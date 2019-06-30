Jean P. Broders, 99, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 21, 2019. She was born May 28, 1920, in Hartford to the late George and Rena (Garvin) Porter. Jean grew up in West Hartford, where she enjoyed singing in the church choir. She graduated from Hall High School class of 1938 and Colby Sawyer class of 1940. After graduation, she worked while also volunteering for the WWII Civilian Defense Force. Jean's biggest passions in life were skiing, golf, tennis, and her family. For several years running, she was the slalom and downhill champion at the Hartford Ski Club. While at the ski club, she met her future husband, Claude "Owen" Broders. They married on October 15, 1949, and built a home in Simsbury where they raised their family and resided for many years. During those years she spent many afternoons either on the tennis court or the golf course and won the women's golf club championship at both Hopmeadow Country Club and Simsbury Farms. She also enjoyed square dancing with her husband, playing ping pong and croquet, spending time at her family's cottage on Hawks Nest Beach in Old Lyme, traveling the US with her family on camping trips, attending family gatherings, and cheering on the UCONN Women's Basketball team. In the 1970's she started an antique clock and fine furniture business and ran it with her husband. Several years after her husband's passing, Jean relocated to the Seabury Retirement Community in Bloomfield. She continued to play croquet at Seabury and tennis (later replaced with card games) in Simsbury. She was a gentle lady with a big heart, especially for children and animals. She will be missed by many but none more than her children: Christopher Broders and his wife Bonnie of MA, Richard Broders and his wife Lynn of Granby, Susan Mazza and her husband Robert of VT; grandchildren: Sarah (Broders) Smeilus and her husband Luther and their children Dylan and Noah of NC, Adam Broders and his wife Jessica Rosewitz and their son Ethan of MA, Sarah Thompson and her husband Michael and their children Charley and Abigail of CT, Ryan Joyal of CA, Cody Mazza of VT, Kayla Mazza of VT; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her siblings: Dick Porter, Janet (Porter) Cole, and Warren Porter. We welcome family and friends to her Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from noon to 3 pm in the North Barn Pavilion at Holcomb Farm, 113 Simsbury Rd., West Granby, CT 06090. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. For online condolences, please visit www.CremationCT.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019