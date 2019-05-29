Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Cacciatore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean P. Cacciatore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean P. Cacciatore Obituary
Jean P. Cacciatore, 98, of Tolland, beloved wife of the late Francis C. Cacciatore, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 22, 1920 in Wakefield, NH, daughter of the late Eugene and Luella (Richardson) Plummer. She is survived by her children Gary and Donna Cacciatore of Las Vegas, NV, Diane Donatoni of Tallehassee, FL, and Bob and Tamarra Cacciatore of Willington, CT; her grandchildren; Jennifer, Kyle, Micaela and Walker and her great grandchild Beatrice. She was predeceased by her sisters Phyllis and Pauline and brother Herbert. She truly enjoyed planting and growing flowers and vegetables in her gardens. Jean was well loved and will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at South Cemetery, Tolland. For online condolences, please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.