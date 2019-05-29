Jean P. Cacciatore, 98, of Tolland, beloved wife of the late Francis C. Cacciatore, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 22, 1920 in Wakefield, NH, daughter of the late Eugene and Luella (Richardson) Plummer. She is survived by her children Gary and Donna Cacciatore of Las Vegas, NV, Diane Donatoni of Tallehassee, FL, and Bob and Tamarra Cacciatore of Willington, CT; her grandchildren; Jennifer, Kyle, Micaela and Walker and her great grandchild Beatrice. She was predeceased by her sisters Phyllis and Pauline and brother Herbert. She truly enjoyed planting and growing flowers and vegetables in her gardens. Jean was well loved and will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at South Cemetery, Tolland. For online condolences, please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 29, 2019