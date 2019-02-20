Brother Jean Paul Champagne, M.S., 90, a Missionary of Our Lady of La Salette, of Hartford, Connecticut, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at St. Mary Home in West Hartford, CT. He was born December 30, 1928 in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, son of the late Pacifique Alexandre and Lea Marie (Girard) Champagne. He attended schools in Woonsocket, RI and Bucksport, ME prior to entering the Novitiate of the Missionaries of La Salette on February 1, 1960 in Center Harbor, NH. His First Profession of Vows was made on February 2, 1961 and his Perpetual Vows were pronounced on February 2, 1966 in Attleboro, MA. Over his years of service to the La Salette Community, Brother Jean Paul ministered at the La Salette Shrines in Attleboro, MA and Enfield, NH in addition to the Enfield Seminary; the Congregation's General House in Rome, Italy; and at parishes in the Northeast. In 2005 he was assigned to Hartford House where he retired as his health declined. Brother Jean Paul was well known for his positive outlook, as well as for his culinary skills. Whatever his task was, he embraced it with total efficiency and joy and was always attentive to the quality of his work. In addition to his La Salette confreres, Brother Jean Paul is survived by his sister, Mrs. Rita Berard of Woonsocket, RI; nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by three brothers: Bernard, Victor and Armand and six sisters: Jean, Helene, Cecile, Marguerite, Therese and Sister Pauline of the Servants of Our Lady Queen of the Clergy. A Mass of the Resurrection will be concelebrated on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Hartford House Chapel, 85 New Park Avenue in Hartford, CT. Friends are invited to the wake, which will be held prior to the Mass from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date. Contributions in Brother Jean Paul's memory may be made to: Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette Retirement Fund, 915 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114-2330. Please visit dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary