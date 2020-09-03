1/1
Jean P. Tepley
1934 - 2020
Jean P. Tepley of Avon, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born on November 11, 1934 to Dr. Chester and Mae Kocinski in Lakewood, OH. She obtained her Associate Degree in Music from Baldwin Wallace University. A member of the Connecticut Music Teachers Association, Jean taught piano for 45 years. She also earned her Certificate in Elementary Music from the Jaques Dalcroze Institute. She utilized this degree to teach Dalcroze Eurythmics to very young children which brought her great joy. In addition to her contributions in music, our beloved Jean was an active member of the Church of St. Ann's and the Prince Thomas Savoy Society. Most recently, she enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Avon and Canton Senior Centers. Her greatest joy, however, was making memories with her family especially on their annual vacation to Narragansett, Rhode Island. Jean was predeceased by her sister Mary Paspek of Cleveland, Ohio. Jean is survived by her sister in law Bernice Fitch of Cleveland, OH, her daughter Christina and her husband Erik Roberts and grandsons John and Karl of South Glastonbury; her daughter Claudine and her husband John Meaney and grandchildren, Luke, Lillian and Hope of Avon; and her daughter Jean and her husband Michael Mix and grandchildren Lauren and Spencer of Canton; many nieces and nephews and her adopted granddaughter Faith Crislip. Jean's family will honor her with a Mass of Christian burial on Saturday, September 12th at 12:30 at the Church of Saint Ann, 289 Arch Road, Avon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church of St Ann's in her name. Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon has care of the arrangements. For condolences and a link to a live stream of the service, please visit www.carmonfuneralhomecom

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
Church of Saint Ann
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Community Funeral Homes
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
8606738610
