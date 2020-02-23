Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map

Jean Paul Binette


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Paul Binette Obituary
Jean Paul Binette, 78, of Windsor, beloved husband of Louise (Morin) Binette passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born June 7, 1941 in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, son of the late Emilien and Marie Rose (Smith) Binette, he came to the United States in 1960 moving to the Hartford area and settling in Windsor where he raised his family. He was a master carpenter for many years before retiring. Jean Paul was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was selfless and hard working and had a great love for life. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, and anything that would keep him outdoors. Besides Louise, his wife of 58 years, he is survived by his three daughters, Paula Smith and her husband Douglas of Enfield, Michelle Wendehack and her husband Ethan of Berlin, Annie Binette and her partner Ross Robidoux of Sturbridge, MA; five siblings, Patrick Binette and his wife, Rietta, Andre Binette and his wife Lise, Lionel Binette and his wife Lise, Claudette Roy, Lise Lessard and her husband Richard all of Canada; seven grandchildren, Aimee and Amanda Erickson, Arielle, Monique, and Tina Binette, Cole and Abigail Wendehack; two great grandchildren, Jayden Lang, Amarianah Robidoux. He was predeceased by a son, Peter Binette, and a granddaughter, Chantal Erickson. His family will receive friends Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4-7 PM followed by a memorial service at 7:00 PM all at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Enfield at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 1933, Hartford, CT 06144-1933. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Download Now