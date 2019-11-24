Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Josephine Bakhita Parish at St. James Church
Rocky Hill, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Gregoire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Paul Gregoire

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Paul Gregoire, 88, of Rocky Hill and previously of Kingston, NY. husband of Valena (Pelkey) Gregoire, passed away on Friday (November 22, 2019) at the Atria at Greenridge Place, Rocky Hill. He was born in Woonsocket, RI. a son of George and Marie Louise (Lamoreaux) Gregoire. Jean was an Army veteran and served in the Korean War. He worked as a Manufacturing Manager for Pratt & Whitney for 40 years. The loving and devoted husband for 66 years, Jean lived to care for his beloved Valena. They enjoyed travelling together as well as with friends. Jean was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Besides his wife Valena, Jean also leaves behind a son, Kevin Gregoire and his wife Susan of Newington; Lisa Hagerty and her husband Thomas of Rhinebeck, NY. his grandchildren, Spencer Gregoire, Rachel Gregoire, Allison Clines, Matthew Hagerty, Marisa Hagerty, Ryan Hagerty, and Joseph Hagerty. He also leaves many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Roger Gregoire and a sister, Jacqueline Corrigan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday (November 26, 2019) 10 AM in St. Josephine Bakhita Parish at St. James Church, Rocky Hill. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 8:45 to 9:45 AM just prior to leaving for church at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St., Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make donation's in Jean's name to the , 5 Brookside Dr. Wallingford, CT. 06492. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
Download Now