Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
860-521-4400
Jean Paul Roy Obituary
Jean Paul Roy, beloved husband of Gabrielle (Audet )Roy, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Bromptonville, Canada, the son of the late Joseph Roy and Antoinette (Rocque) Roy, he lived in West Hartford CT for over 50 years. Paul was a retired carpenter and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus St. Mark Evangelist Council #10267. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter Michelle Trousdale of Edina, MN, son-in-law William Trousdale, two granddaughters Audrey and Elise Trousdale, one sister Jeannine Roy Gilbert, one brother-in-law Maurice Audet and sister-in-law Rita Audet of Quebec, Canada. He was predeceased by four brothers. Memorial services will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeenconnecticut.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2020
