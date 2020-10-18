Jean Pierre Favreau, 73, resident of Marlborough, CT died peacefully at home on October 15, 2020, with his beloved wife, Diane (Boucher) Favreau, his two sons, and 3 grandsons at his side. Prior to living in Marlborough, he, his wife, and children resided in Glastonbury, CT for 25 years. Jean was born to Gaetan Favreau and Lillian (Despres) Favreau on March 25, 1947 in Dunham, Province of Quebec, Canada prior to relocating to the Hartford, CT metropolitan area when he was 8 years old. Jean graduated from Hartford Public High school. He went on to establish MAP Food Service in 1981 and was president and owner until his retirement in 2007. His success in the food broker industry was a testimony to his skill in sales. He was an avid reader and enjoyed scenic rides in his cherished, red Corvette. Many fond memories were made with his family at his summer home in Westerly, RI by Misquamicut Beach. He is survived by his wife, Diane, his sons Jean (Peter), Jr. (Plainville, CT) and Mark (Angela Chapados) of Los Angeles, California, three very dear grandsons, Justin and Andrew (East Hampton), Christian (Marlborough), a loving granddaughter, Ember, his niece Nicole Fleming of Tarpons Spring, FL, his very special cousin, Diane (Bessette) LaRose (St. Albans, VT/Naples, FL), several nieces and nephews and a special thank you to his sister-in-law Madelaine Binner for all her care and compassion given to Jean during the past few months of his illness. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Micheline Sprinczales (Spring Hill, FL). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 10am in SS Isidore and Maria Parish at St. Paul Church, 2577 Main St., Glastonbury. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury on Tuesday Oct. 20 from 5-7pm (masks and social distance are required). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation of CT., 127 Washington Ave., #9, North Haven, CT. 06473. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com
.