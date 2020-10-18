1/1
Jean Pierre Favreau
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Pierre Favreau, 73, resident of Marlborough, CT died peacefully at home on October 15, 2020, with his beloved wife, Diane (Boucher) Favreau, his two sons, and 3 grandsons at his side. Prior to living in Marlborough, he, his wife, and children resided in Glastonbury, CT for 25 years. Jean was born to Gaetan Favreau and Lillian (Despres) Favreau on March 25, 1947 in Dunham, Province of Quebec, Canada prior to relocating to the Hartford, CT metropolitan area when he was 8 years old. Jean graduated from Hartford Public High school. He went on to establish MAP Food Service in 1981 and was president and owner until his retirement in 2007. His success in the food broker industry was a testimony to his skill in sales. He was an avid reader and enjoyed scenic rides in his cherished, red Corvette. Many fond memories were made with his family at his summer home in Westerly, RI by Misquamicut Beach. He is survived by his wife, Diane, his sons Jean (Peter), Jr. (Plainville, CT) and Mark (Angela Chapados) of Los Angeles, California, three very dear grandsons, Justin and Andrew (East Hampton), Christian (Marlborough), a loving granddaughter, Ember, his niece Nicole Fleming of Tarpons Spring, FL, his very special cousin, Diane (Bessette) LaRose (St. Albans, VT/Naples, FL), several nieces and nephews and a special thank you to his sister-in-law Madelaine Binner for all her care and compassion given to Jean during the past few months of his illness. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Micheline Sprinczales (Spring Hill, FL). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 10am in SS Isidore and Maria Parish at St. Paul Church, 2577 Main St., Glastonbury. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury on Tuesday Oct. 20 from 5-7pm (masks and social distance are required). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation of CT., 127 Washington Ave., #9, North Haven, CT. 06473. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mulryan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
SS Isidore and Maria Parish at St. Paul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved