On Monday, April 29, 2019, Jean R. Pepe, 94, was called to eternal life at home, surrounded by the love of her family. Born on April 9, 1925 in Nanticoke, PA, she was the daughter of the late Zigmund S. & Mary (Weiss) Rohon. Upon graduating Nanticoke High School in 1942, she furthered her education obtaining a nursing degree from Fordham Hospital School in the Bronx, NY in 1947. She lived in New Britain for 63 years, where she was an active parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church, serving on the Altar Guild. When she was not enjoying winters in Florida, she also served as a volunteer with the American Red Cross. Jean had been in the employ of the VA Hospital and Children's Hospital, both in Newington, for many years. In her retirement years she cared for her mother, husband, and daughter Carla in their final illness. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband of 51 years Carl J. Pepe, a daughter Carla P. McKone and brother Henry Rohon. Left to honor and cherish her memory are her daughter Kathleen P. Clayton and husband Christopher of Glastonbury, son-in-law William McKone of Southington, grandchildren Cara Farr and husband Thomas, Carl Clayton, Laura Clayton, and great grandchildren Connor, Brayden, Abigail, and Owen Farr. Her life and funeral will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, at 9:30 AM, meeting directly at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1755 Stanley Street, New Britain (Parking will be available in the lot behind the church). Rites of Committal will be held privately in St. Mary's Garden Mausoleum at a later date. There are no calling hours and arrangements are under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be directed to the favorite . Published in The Hartford Courant on May 2, 2019