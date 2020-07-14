1/1
Jean Raoul Rivard
1961 - 2020
{ "" }
Jean Raoul Rivard, 58, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Louise (Golfieri) Rivard, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in his home on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Born in Edmonston, Canada on November 6, 1961, he was the son of the late Jean Eudes and Hilda (Roy) Rivard. Jean grew up in East Hartford and Enfield, lived in Coventry for many years as an adult, and has lived in Windsor Locks for the past 10 years. He was a proud US Navy veteran, serving from 1980-1981 before being honorably discharged. Jean was a longtime member, past Grand Knight, and 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, as well as a communicant of St. Mary Church, Windsor Locks. Jean was employed with Connecticut Natural Gas from 1985-2017 as a Manager of Construction and Distribution and then worked for Progressive Pipeline Management as the Vice President of the Northeast Region. Besides his beloved wife Louise, he is survived by 2 sons, Michael Rivard and his wife Ananta of San Jose, CA, and Robert Rivard of Windsor Locks; 2 grandchildren, Eleanor and Karuna Rivard; his beloved dog Presley; 8 siblings, Ann, Doris, David, Denise, Ginette, Francois, Mary, and Michelle; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends in the US and Canada. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 15, from 4-6 PM at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Masks and social distancing are required and attendance will be limited to 50 people in the building at a time per the Governor's Executive Order. Jean's funeral will take place on Thursday, July 16, beginning at 10 AM at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Mary Church, Windsor Locks. The same limitations apply at the church. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Archbishop's Annual Appeal, P.O. Box 28, Hartford, CT 06141-0028, The Special Olympics of CT (www.soct.org), or the Town of Windsor Locks Social Services, 50 Church St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096. For online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
JUL
16
Funeral
10:00 AM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
JUL
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 13, 2020
Im very sorry for your loss Louise. Please try to take comfort in the great memories you have of Jean.
Roy Young
Friend
