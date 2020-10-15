Jean S. (DeMay) Butler, 83, of Jay, Maine, wife of the late William Franklin Butler passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Jean was born in New Britain, CT and was the daughter of the late Bernald and Bessie (Drummond) DeMay. She was a machinist at Carling Technologies for several years. Jean loved to paint, cook and bake, enjoyed dining out and was a member of the Red Hat Society. Jean is survived by her two daughters, Dawn Butler and her companion Byron Ramsdell of Jay, ME and Lisa Rafala of Bradenton, FL, her two grandchildren Daniel Trigilio and Randy Schmidt, her four great grandchildren Adrian Boucher, Nicholas Trigilio, Kayden Trigilio and Samuel Ramsdell. Jean was predeceased by her four brothers, Lawrence DeMay, John DeMay, Bernald DeMay and Donald DeMay and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services for Jean will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. To extend condolences to the Butler family or to share a memory of Jean, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM