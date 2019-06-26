|
Jean (Foote) Skoglund, born on May 2, 1936 in Whitehall, New York, to the late Francis and Minerva Foote, went home to be with the Lord at age 83 on June 22, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her home in Ellington, Connecticut. Jean was married to the late Herb Skoglund. She was preceded in death by her son, Randy Prouty; and sister, Joan Lewis. Jean is survived by her sons and their wives, Mark and Arlene Prouty of Manchester, CT and Mike and Dixie Prouty of Ellington, CT; brother, Edward Foote of Whitehall, NY; sister, Janis Morgan of S. Glensfalls, NY; and her grandchildren, Mechelle (Prouty) Jarvis, Melanie Prouty, and Joshua Prouty all of Ellington, CT. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time for friends and family to gather.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 26, 2019