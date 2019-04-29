Jean (Silverman) Sosin, 87, of Bloomfield, died peacefully at home on Thursday April, 25, 2019 with family by her side. Married in 1950, she was the beloved wife for 68 years of Gershon J. Sosin. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of Isaac Silverman and Esther (Orenstein) Silverman. She was a graduate of Weaver High School. Jean and Gershon were life-long members of the former Beth Hillel Synagogue in Bloomfield. She was a member of the Jewish War Veterans Auxiliary. She was always giving of herself, with a smile on her face, always performing true acts of kindness and was loving to all. She never asked for anything in return. Jean was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Besides her husband Gershon, she is survived by her children: Iris Spiegelman of Bloomfield, Fern Rosenberg and her husband Alan of Canton, Marc Sosin and wife Bonnie of Boyds, Maryland, six cherished grandchildren, Michael Rosenberg and his wife Lorie, Erin Taylor and her husband Scott, David Rosenberg and his wife Jessica, Dana Sayers and her husband Ken, Paula Sosin and Yale Sosin, four adored great-grandchildren: Noah, Alex and Natalie Taylor and Elodie Sayers. She also leaves her sister Natalie Baraban and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Hy Silverman and her sister Sally Shaskin. A funeral will be graveside on Tuesday April 30, at NOON at the Hartford Mutual Society Cemetery, 74 Wolcott Road in East Granby, adjacent to the Simsbury Airport. Following interment, the family will receive friends back at the Sosin residence. The family will again receive during Shiva at the Sosin residence on Wednesday from 2-4 PM and 7-9PM with an evening service at 7:30PM. Donations in Jean's memory may be made to a charity of donor's choice. May her memory be a source of strength and a blessing. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary