Jeanette G. Loehr, 88 of Tolland, beloved wife of Bernard J. Loehr Sr. passed away Monday, July 15th, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born December 24th, 1930, in Rockville, the daughter of Arthur and Olga (Abbe) G'Sell. Jeanette's interests were many. She loved numbers. Most of her employed life was as a book keeper at several pharmacies (before computers) and lastly for the law firm of Flaherty, Meisler, and Courtney. She knew everyone's birthday, the day, the year, and any important event in the entire extended family. Jen loved to travel with Ben. They went to Europe several times, always hoping to return to Switzerland, where she still has family, and often to Bermuda for their anniversary. Jen was very active in the St. Bernard's Woman's Guild and prayer shawl ministry. She enjoyed getting together with her extension craft group and looked forward to watching UConn Women's basketball and Thursday afternoons for Mah Jong at the Vernon Senior Center. Along with Jeanette's husband Bernard, with whom she was married for 70 years, she is survived by her three children, Joan Shusterman and her husband Allan of Stony Creek, NY; Bernard Loehr Jr. and his wife Laurie of Tolland; and Donna DiUlio of Storrs. She was predeceased by her son Robert D. Loehr and her brothers, Werner and Arthur G'Sell. Jeanette is also survived by her 8 grandchildren: Jennifer and Jason Shusterman, Matthew Loehr and Kate Wasserman, Becca DiUlio, Heather Decker, and Stephen and Donald Loehr, along with 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Jeanette is also survived by her brother Charles G'Sell of Umatilla, Florida, and 2 sisters-in-law, Ruth G'Sell of Tolland and Dorothy Loehr, also of Tolland, along with many nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5-8pm at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St. Rockville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Vernon. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to your or to http://act.autismspeaks.org/goto/TeamLoganEnnis. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 18, 2019