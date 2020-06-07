Jeanette Gray
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette (Gaston) Gray, 85, of Greensboro, NC, formerly of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Richard P. Gray, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Jeanette will be truly missed by all who knew her. Her family will fondly remember her as a giving, caring, and loving woman whose family meant the world to her. Her Funeral Service will be private. Family and friends are encouraged to be a part of the service remotely, read the full obituary, or leave an online condolence by visiting www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved