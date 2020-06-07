Jeanette (Gaston) Gray, 85, of Greensboro, NC, formerly of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Richard P. Gray, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Jeanette will be truly missed by all who knew her. Her family will fondly remember her as a giving, caring, and loving woman whose family meant the world to her. Her Funeral Service will be private. Family and friends are encouraged to be a part of the service remotely, read the full obituary, or leave an online condolence by visiting www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.