Jeanette I. "Jill" (Lemaire) LaRiviere, 87, passed away February 27, 2019, was a lifelong resident of South Windsor, Conn. She was born on April 25, 1931 in Bristol, R.I. to Rose and Oliver Lemaire and the wife of the late Leo LaRiviere. They moved to Connecticut over 62 years ago and then she returned back to teaching first grade-she taught in New London, Conn. and spent 27 years in Vernon, Conn at the Maple Street School. Jill was an incredibly loving and generous person not only to her children and 3-sisters but to all she came in contact with. Mrs. LaRiviere was a woman who loved deeply and saw only the best in everyone she encountered. Her family and friends were her world and she always had a loving smile and caring words. She will forever live on through the many lives she has touched. She was a note writer and loved to send them to her family and friends. She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Bob and Terry LaRiviere of Sparks, NV, Bruce and Shan LaRiviere of Ashland, NH, and Peter LaRiviere and Debbie Baker of Cumberland, RI; her beloved daughter Nance LaRiviere of South Windsor, CT; and her sister Ellie Lemaire of West Hartford, CT. She is also survived by her grandchildren, David LaRiviere, Amanda Voight and Amber Thibodeau; and many great grandchildren, Maleik, Aaliyah and Torren LaRiviere, Kyle, Emma and Hailey Voight, Emma, Graycie and Mason Lacoy. She was fortunate to have a close relationship with all her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Moren of Bristol, RI, and Evelyn Lamoureux of West Hartford, CT. Our Mom and Dad were lucky enough to have lifelong friendships with the Nicholas family and Marie and Jack Murphy.Jill was a fan of UCONN women's basketball. She loved to spend time in the summer at their place in South Wellfleet, Mass. A donation of your choice and a simple act of kindness daily would be the greatest tribute to her memory. The family would like to thank the staff at the Glastonbury Health Care Center for her care the last 6 months, especially to Anthony Savino and Suehadee Lugo-Arazamendiz and the last two weeks that she was at St. Francis Hospital the doctors, nurses and staff were incredibly compassionate to her needs. The family extends a special sincere thank-you to Dr. Carsissa Monterosso and Nurse Alli for their kind and caring bedside manner to our mother. Family and friends may gather on Monday, March 4, 2019, 9 a.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor; followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Rd., South Windsor. Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 2-5 pm. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.