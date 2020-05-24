Jeanette (Jeanie) Kalb, 94, ("Shh, promise not to tell anybody my age") of Farmington, CT died May 19, 2020 from natural causes. She leaves her husband of 68 years Gerald (Jerry) Kalb, her daughters Karen Kalb of Syracuse, NY and Lisa and Barry Feigenbaum of West Hartford, CT, her grandchildren Melanie Feigenbaum and David Feigenbaum, her sister Doris Schwartz of New Jersey and numerous adoring nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jeanie was known for her blintzes, cookies, cake and conversation. She was born in The Bronx, NY and lived for many years in Syracuse and New Jersey. Due to the pandemic, the funeral was private. Donations in Jeanie's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Hebrew Funeral Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.