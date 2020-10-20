1/
Jeanette Lampel
Jeanette Lampel passed peacefully on October 16, 2020 in Avon CT. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, married Neil Lampel in 1949 and spent 30 years in Wayne NJ before moving to Avon. Jeanette was active in Temple Beth Tikvah in Wayne and was also involved with local politics in Wayne. She is survived by her two sons Keith (Sheila) and Jay, four grandchildren, Josh (Erin), Jamie (Anthony), Avi and Noah, and three great grandchildren, Corduroy, Sophie, and Darcy. Donations can be made to Hadassah and Season's Hospice.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 20, 2020.
